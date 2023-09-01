← Company Directory
Apra
Apra Salaries

Apra's salary ranges from $36,266 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Italy at the low-end to $104,810 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Apra. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Cybersecurity Analyst
$105K
Software Engineer
$36.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Apra is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apra is $70,538.

