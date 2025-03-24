Software Engineer compensation in India at Apollo.io ranges from ₹5.8M per year for L4 to ₹8.43M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.78M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apollo.io's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹5.8M
₹4.79M
₹833K
₹175K
L5
₹7.01M
₹6.25M
₹316K
₹445K
L6
₹8.43M
₹7.48M
₹806K
₹142K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apollo.io, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)