Apollo.io
Apollo.io Salaries

Apollo.io's salary ranges from $68,437 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $280,020 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Apollo.io. Last updated: 2/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L4 $68.4K
L5 $82.7K
L6 $105K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $280K
Business Operations Manager
$186K

Business Analyst
$164K
Data Scientist
$253K
Graphic Designer
$212K
Human Resources
$151K
Product Designer
$234K
Product Design Manager
$243K
Recruiter
$154K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Apollo.io, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Apollo.io is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $280,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apollo.io is $175,050.

