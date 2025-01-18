Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Ansys ranges from $117K per year for P2 to $143K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $127K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$117K
$110K
$3.3K
$3.7K
P3
$143K
$118K
$16.3K
$9.3K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)