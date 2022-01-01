← Company Directory
Ancestry
Ancestry Salaries

Ancestry's salary ranges from $110,550 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $330,838 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ancestry. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $118K
Software Engineer $126K
Senior Software Engineer $203K
Staff Software Engineer $231K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $168K
Staff Product Manager $321K
Data Scientist
Median $155K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Software Engineering Manager
Median $219K
Business Analyst
$131K
Data Analyst
$288K
Data Science Manager
$331K
Product Designer
$166K
Recruiter
$209K
Technical Program Manager
$111K
UX Researcher
$159K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Ancestry, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

Ancestry has two forms of equity compensation: RSUs (vest over 3 years with 1 year cliff) and Stock Options (vest over 5 years with 1 year cliff).

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Ancestry, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (5.00% quarterly)

Ancestry has two forms of equity compensation: RSUs (vest over 3 years with 1 year cliff) and Stock Options (vest over 5 years with 1 year cliff).

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ancestry is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $330,838. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ancestry is $167,897.

