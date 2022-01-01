Ancestry Salaries

Ancestry's salary ranges from $110,550 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $330,838 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ancestry. Last updated: 1/18/2025
At Ancestry, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)
Ancestry has two forms of equity compensation: RSUs (vest over 3 years with 1 year cliff) and Stock Options (vest over 5 years with 1 year cliff).
At Ancestry, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (5.00% quarterly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)
20% vests in the 4th-year (5.00% quarterly)
20% vests in the 5th-year (5.00% quarterly)
