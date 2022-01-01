← Company Directory
Audible
Audible Salaries

Audible's salary ranges from $53,890 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $525,300 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Audible. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
SDE I $183K
SDE II $285K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Intelligence Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $225K
Product Manager
Median $185K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $268K
Program Manager
Median $146K
Recruiter
Median $130K

Technical Recruiter

Technical Program Manager
Median $192K
Marketing
Median $205K
Business Operations
$53.9K
Business Analyst
$112K
Financial Analyst
$161K
Human Resources
$187K
Information Technologist (IT)
$525K
Legal
$393K
Management Consultant
$160K
Marketing Operations
$189K
UX Researcher
$168K
Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

35%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 35% vests in the 2nd-year (35.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Audible is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $525,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Audible is $186,214.

