Audible Salaries

Audible's salary ranges from $53,890 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $525,300 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Audible. Last updated: 1/18/2025
5%
YR 1
15%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)
15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
35%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
35% vests in the 2nd-year (35.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)
