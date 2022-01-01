← Company Directory
Vimeo
Vimeo Salaries

Vimeo's salary ranges from $14,655 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $240,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vimeo. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer II $178K
Senior Software Engineer $199K
Principal Software Engineer $193K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
Median $188K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $240K

Business Analyst
$155K
Business Development
$90.8K
Customer Service
$14.7K
Data Analyst
$101K
Data Scientist
$169K
Information Technologist (IT)
$100K
Product Designer
$184K
Product Design Manager
$202K
Sales
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vimeo is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vimeo is $180,607.

Other Resources