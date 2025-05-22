Software Engineer compensation in United States at Vimeo ranges from $178K per year for Software Engineer II to $193K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $214K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vimeo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$178K
$150K
$16.4K
$10.9K
Senior Software Engineer
$208K
$185K
$9.5K
$12.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***