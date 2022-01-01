← Company Directory
Alto
Alto Salaries

Alto's salary ranges from $57,710 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $253,260 for a Marketing Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alto. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
L4 $175K
L5 $208K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$153K
Data Scientist
$199K

Information Technologist (IT)
$57.7K
Marketing Operations
$253K
Product Designer
$181K
Product Manager
$210K
Recruiter
$137K
UX Researcher
$219K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Alto, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

2 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alto is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alto is $189,950.

