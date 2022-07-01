← Company Directory
Maven Clinic
Maven Clinic Salaries

Maven Clinic's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $266,325 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Maven Clinic. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $195K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Human Resources
$164K
Product Manager
$186K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
Recruiter
$79.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$266K
Technical Program Manager
$163K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Maven Clinic is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Maven Clinic is $175,188.

