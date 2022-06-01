← Company Directory
Nomad Health
Nomad Health Salaries

Nomad Health's salary ranges from $84,078 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $247,755 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nomad Health. Last updated: 2/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $163K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $180K
Business Analyst
$157K

Information Technologist (IT)
$209K
Product Designer
$139K
Recruiter
$84.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$248K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Nomad Health, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nomad Health is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $247,755. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nomad Health is $162,500.

