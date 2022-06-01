← Company Directory
Nomad Health
    Nomad Health is the first digital marketplace for healthcare jobs, efficiently connecting quality clinicians with rewarding career opportunities. Forbes recognized Nomad in their inaugural “Best Startup Employers”, Built-In NYC named Nomad one of the “Best Mid-Sized Companies To Work For” and Newsweek listed Nomad as one of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces. Our technology takes the busywork out of finding clinical work. We are a well-funded Series C startup backed by First Round Capital, RRE Ventures, .406 Ventures, Polaris Partners, Icon Ventures, Adams Street Partners, and Kevin Ryan (founder of MongoDB, Zola, Gilt, and DoubleClick). The U.S. healthcare system is experiencing a staffing crisis. Employers spend $20 billion per year recruiting clinicians to care for the rapidly aging U.S. population. Nomad replaces antiquated staffing agencies with modern technology to efficiently source, qualify, and hire medical talent on demand. Clinicians find better jobs with higher pay. Employers fill roles faster with higher quality care. Nomad is a fast growing team of technologists, creators, and industry experts passionate about modernizing healthcare staffing so clinicians can get back to the work they do best: caring for others.

    https://nomadhealth.com
    2015
    640
    $50M-$100M
