Cityblock Health
Cityblock Health Salaries

Cityblock Health's salary ranges from $129,350 in total compensation per year for a Legal at the low-end to $203,010 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cityblock Health. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $153K
Business Analyst
$203K
Business Development
$131K

Data Scientist
$198K
Legal
$129K
Product Manager
$174K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cityblock Health is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cityblock Health is $163,183.

Other Resources