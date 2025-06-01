← Company Directory
Alto
Alto Business Operations Manager Salaries

The average Business Operations Manager total compensation at Alto ranges from ARS 15.03M to ARS 21.33M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 17.07M - ARS 20.22M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 15.03MARS 17.07MARS 20.22MARS 21.33M
Common Range
Possible Range

ARS 175.56M

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Alto, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

2 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Alto sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 21,333,419. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alto for the Business Operations Manager role is ARS 15,026,148.

Other Resources