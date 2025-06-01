← Company Directory
Alto
Alto Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

PEN 197K - PEN 229K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PEN 174KPEN 197KPEN 229KPEN 252K
Common Range
Possible Range

PEN 589K

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Alto, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

2 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Alto in Peru sits at a yearly total compensation of PEN 252,173. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alto for the Software Engineer role in Peru is PEN 173,767.

