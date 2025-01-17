Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Alto ranges from $173K per year for L4 to $252K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $196K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$173K
$164K
$5.8K
$3.8K
L5
$252K
$206K
$40.1K
$5.9K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Alto, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)
2 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.