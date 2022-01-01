← Company Directory
Ancestry
Ancestry Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $7,770

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Vision Insurance

  • Free Lunch $520

    1 days a week

  • Health Insurance

    https://www.ancestrybenefits.com/health/medical

  • Life Insurance

    https://www.ancestrybenefits.com/financial/life-and-accident-insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Sick Time

    9 days

  • Employee Assistance Program

    https://www.ancestrybenefits.com/emotional-health/employee-assistance-program

  • Disability Insurance

    https://www.ancestrybenefits.com/time-away/disability

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    https://www.ancestrybenefits.com/financial/life-and-accident-insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $360

    $30 per month

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $900

    $75 per month

  • Remote Work

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    https://www.ancestrybenefits.com/health/health-care-flexible-spending-account

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $3,600

    100% match on the first 3% of base salary

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    https://www.ancestrybenefits.com/financial/tuition-reimbursement

  • Employee Discount

