Ancestry
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Ancestry Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in United States at Ancestry ranges from $168K to $239K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ancestry's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025

Average Total Compensation

$191K - $227K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$168K$191K$227K$239K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Ancestry, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

Ancestry has two forms of equity compensation: RSUs (vest over 3 years with 1 year cliff) and Stock Options (vest over 5 years with 1 year cliff).

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Ancestry, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (5.00% quarterly)

Ancestry has two forms of equity compensation: RSUs (vest over 3 years with 1 year cliff) and Stock Options (vest over 5 years with 1 year cliff).



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Ancestry in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $239,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ancestry for the Recruiter role in United States is $168,480.

