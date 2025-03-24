← Company Directory
Ancestry
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Ancestry Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at Ancestry totals $154K per year for Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ancestry's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist
$154K
$130K
$13.7K
$10.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Ancestry, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

Ancestry has two forms of equity compensation: RSUs (vest over 3 years with 1 year cliff) and Stock Options (vest over 5 years with 1 year cliff).

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Ancestry, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (5.00% quarterly)

Ancestry has two forms of equity compensation: RSUs (vest over 3 years with 1 year cliff) and Stock Options (vest over 5 years with 1 year cliff).



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Ancestry in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $217,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ancestry for the Data Scientist role in United States is $150,400.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ancestry

Related Companies

  • Course Hero
  • Prosper Marketplace
  • MedStar Health
  • Varsity Tutors
  • Audible
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources