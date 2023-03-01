← Company Directory
Alan
Alan Salaries

Alan's salary ranges from $46,395 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $94,348 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alan. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $78K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$79.6K
Marketing
$46.4K

Product Designer
$94.3K
Product Manager
$60.8K
Recruiter
$82.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Alan, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

7 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alan is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $94,348. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alan is $78,770.

Other Resources