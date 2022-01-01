← Company Directory
Afterpay
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Afterpay Salaries

Afterpay's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Australia at the low-end to $278,600 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Afterpay. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $115K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $108K
Accountant
$70.4K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Business Analyst
$149K
Data Analyst
$119K
Data Scientist
$83.5K
Human Resources
$279K
Marketing
$177K
Sales
$159K
Software Engineering Manager
$166K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Afterpay, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Afterpay is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Afterpay is $134,325.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Afterpay

Related Companies

  • Truepill
  • TOAST
  • Drizly
  • Kevel
  • JUUL Labs
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources