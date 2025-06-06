← Company Directory
Afterpay
Afterpay Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in China at Afterpay ranges from CN¥486K to CN¥690K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Afterpay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥552K - CN¥654K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥486KCN¥552KCN¥654KCN¥690K
Common Range
Possible Range

CN¥1.16M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Afterpay, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Afterpay in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥690,163. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Afterpay for the Data Scientist role in China is CN¥486,115.

