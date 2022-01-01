← Company Directory
JUUL Labs
JUUL Labs Salaries

JUUL Labs's salary ranges from $88,555 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Ukraine at the low-end to $334,292 for a Product Design Manager in China at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JUUL Labs. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $204K
Product Manager
Median $162K
Accountant
$88.6K

Business Analyst
$245K
Chemical Engineer
$156K
Data Science Manager
$181K
Data Scientist
$203K
Hardware Engineer
$169K
Human Resources
$109K
Marketing Operations
$165K
Mechanical Engineer
$273K
Product Design Manager
$334K
Program Manager
$167K
Software Engineering Manager
$279K
Solution Architect
$235K
Technical Program Manager
$207K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At JUUL Labs, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

The highest paying role reported at JUUL Labs is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $334,292. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JUUL Labs is $191,940.

