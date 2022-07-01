← Company Directory
NTWRK
NTWRK Salaries

NTWRK's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $177,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NTWRK. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $177K
Marketing
$89.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NTWRK is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $177,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NTWRK is $133,275.

