Afterpay
Afterpay Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Australia package at Afterpay totals A$168K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Afterpay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Afterpay
Senior Product Manager
Melbourne, VI, Australia
Total per year
A$168K
Level
L5
Base
A$168K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
13 Years
What are the career levels at Afterpay?

A$248K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Afterpay, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Afterpay in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$260,902. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Afterpay for the Product Manager role in Australia is A$198,205.

Other Resources