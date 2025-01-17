Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at ADP ranges from $89K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $176K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $97K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$89K
$85.6K
$0
$3.4K
Software Engineer
$104K
$103K
$0
$556
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$176K
$155K
$10.8K
$10.7K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)