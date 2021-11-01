Company Directory
Abnormal AI
Abnormal AI Salaries

Abnormal AI's salary ranges from $67,409 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in India at the low-end to $623,603 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Abnormal AI. Last updated: 11/14/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Software Engineer
P1 $179K
P2 $201K
P3 $229K
P4 $295K
P5 $337K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $200K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $181K

Human Resources
$624K
Marketing
$208K
Marketing Operations
$214K
Recruiter
$199K
Sales
$236K
Software Engineering Manager
$585K
Technical Program Manager
$67.4K
Search for all salaries on our compensation page


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Abnormal AI, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Abnormal AI is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $623,603. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abnormal AI is $210,816.

