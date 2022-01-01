← Company Directory
23andMe
Work Here? Claim Your Company

23andMe Salaries

23andMe's salary ranges from $48,634 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $305,520 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 23andMe. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $137K
L3 $202K
L4 $249K

Security Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$146K
Data Analyst
$147K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Data Scientist
$159K
Financial Analyst
$175K
Marketing
$306K
Product Designer
$48.6K
Program Manager
$227K
Recruiter
$242K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$204K
Software Engineering Manager
$303K
UX Researcher
$173K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 23andMe is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $305,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 23andMe is $188,136.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for 23andMe

Related Companies

  • Allbirds
  • Tesla
  • Comcast
  • Electronic Arts
  • AT&T
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources