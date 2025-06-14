Software Engineer compensation in United States at 23andMe ranges from $137K per year for L1 to $250K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $209K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 23andMe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$137K
$129K
$3K
$5.3K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$197K
$177K
$12K
$8.4K
L4
$250K
$195K
$50.4K
$3.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***