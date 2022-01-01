← Company Directory
1Password
1Password Salaries

1Password's salary ranges from $38,429 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in United Kingdom at the low-end to $336,703 for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1Password. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Developer $140K
Senior Developer $181K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $118K
Business Analyst
$80.2K

Customer Service
$38.4K
Data Science Manager
$196K
Data Scientist
$137K
Marketing
$80.6K
Partner Manager
$92.6K
Product Designer
$114K
Product Design Manager
$188K
Sales
$147K
Sales Engineer
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$337K
Technical Writer
$117K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At 1Password, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 1Password is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $336,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1Password is $117,752.

