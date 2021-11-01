← Company Directory
Dashlane
Dashlane Salaries

Dashlane's salary ranges from $65,066 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in France at the low-end to $199,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dashlane. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Data Scientist
$65.1K
Human Resources
$115K

Marketing
$101K
Product Designer
$142K
Product Manager
$199K
Recruiter
$117K
Sales
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$94.5K
The highest paying role reported at Dashlane is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dashlane is $116,580.

Other Resources