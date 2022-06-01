دليل الشركات
Thrive Global
Thrive Global الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Thrive Global من $126,500 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $418,000 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Thrive Global. آخر تحديث: 10/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
مصمم منتجات
Median $127K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

مهندس برمجيات
Median $204K
مدير منتج
Median $418K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
محلل أعمال
$129K
مدير علوم البيانات
$214K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$259K
موظف توظيف
$219K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$206K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Thrive Global هي مدير منتج بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $418,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Thrive Global هو $209,863.

