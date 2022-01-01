دليل الشركات
HealthifyMe
HealthifyMe الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب HealthifyMe من $30,469 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $201,000 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في HealthifyMe. آخر تحديث: 10/19/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $47.9K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

محلل أعمال
$73.9K
عالم بيانات
$30.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مدير منتج
$201K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في HealthifyMe هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في HealthifyMe هو $60,920.

