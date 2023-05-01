دليل الشركات
ShiftKey
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

ShiftKey الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ShiftKey من $73,975 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب Cybersecurity Analyst في الحد الأدنى إلى $176,000 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ShiftKey. آخر تحديث: 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $115K
مصمم منتجات
Median $165K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

مدير منتج
Median $176K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Cybersecurity Analyst
$74K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ShiftKey هي مدير منتج بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $176,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ShiftKey هو $140,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ ShiftKey

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Stripe
  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • Pinterest
  • Databricks
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى