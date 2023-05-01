دليل الشركات
ICON
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

ICON الرواتب

نطاق رواتب ICON يتراوح من $114,395 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $173,400 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في ICON. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس تحكم
$136K
عالم البيانات
$119K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$129K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
مصمم المنتج
$119K
مدير المنتج
$173K
مهندس برمجيات
$114K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في ICON هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $173,400. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في ICON هو $124,380.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ ICON

شركات ذات صلة

  • Pinterest
  • Tesla
  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • Microsoft
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى