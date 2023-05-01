دليل الشركات
Ceres
Ceres الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Ceres يتراوح من $52,260 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس طبي حيوي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $179,100 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Ceres. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

مهندس طبي حيوي
$52.3K
عالم البيانات
$65.2K
مهندس برمجيات
$179K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Ceres هو مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $179,100. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Ceres هو $65,162.

