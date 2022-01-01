دليل الشركات
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Bentley Systems يتراوح من $8,861 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ كاتب تقني في الطرف الأدنى إلى $112,435 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Bentley Systems. آخر تحديث: 8/26/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $88.7K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

المبيعات
Median $100K
خدمة العملاء
$49K

عالم البيانات
$90.5K
مستشار إداري
$50.6K
التسويق
$78.6K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$25.5K
مصمم المنتج
$64.3K
مدير المنتج
$99.2K
مدير المشاريع
$108K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$99.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$112K
كاتب تقني
$8.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Bentley Systems är مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $112,435.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Bentley Systems är $88,740.

موارد أخرى