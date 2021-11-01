公司目錄
Societe Generale
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Societe Generale 薪資

Societe Generale的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$19,391到高端的財務分析師$250,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Societe Generale. 最後更新： 8/25/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
Median $27.1K
產品經理
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
商業分析師
Median $20.7K
產品設計師
Median $56.6K

使用者體驗設計師

財務分析師
Median $250K
專案管理師
Median $82.4K
資料分析師
$65.6K
資訊技術專業人員
$149K
投資銀行家
$28.1K
法務
$189K
管理顧問
$56.4K
專案經理
$69.5K
網路安全分析師
$58.8K
軟體工程經理
$197K
解決方案架構師
$121K
技術專案經理
$69.3K
技術文件撰寫人員
$40.3K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Societe Generale is 財務分析師 with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale is $56,388.

特色職位

    未找到Societe Generale的特色職位

相關公司

  • ICICI Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • Associated Bank
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源