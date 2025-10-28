公司目錄
Societe Generale
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 業務分析師

  • 所有業務分析師薪資

Societe Generale 業務分析師 薪資

Societe Generale的業務分析師薪酬 in IndiaL3級別每year總計₹2.68M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹1.8M。 查看Societe Generale總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/28/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹2.68M
₹2.42M
₹0
₹254K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
查看 3 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.73M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Societe Generale?

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 業務分析師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Societe Generale in India業務分析師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹3,555,332。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Societe Generale業務分析師職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹1,795,167。

精選職缺

    未找到Societe Generale的精選職缺

相關公司

  • ICICI Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • Associated Bank
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源