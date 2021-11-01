公司目錄
Societe Generale
Societe Generale 福利

預估總價值： $11,520

保險、健康與保健
  • Custom Work Station

  • Disability Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    27 days

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

    • 財務與退休
  • 401k $9,600

    100% match on the first 8% of base salary

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • 其他
  • Referral Bonus

