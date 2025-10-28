Societe Generale的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從L1級別每year₹1.69M到L7級別每year₹2.69M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹1.96M。 查看Societe Generale總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
₹1.69M
₹1.56M
₹2.7K
₹127K
L2
₹2.35M
₹2.19M
₹0
₹153K
L3
₹2.24M
₹2.05M
₹0
₹185K
L4
₹2.61M
₹2.39M
₹0
₹216K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
