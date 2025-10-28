Societe Generale的軟體工程經理薪酬 in India範圍從L3級別每year₹6.62M到L6級別每year₹6.93M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹5M。 查看Societe Generale總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹6.62M
₹4.54M
₹0
₹2.08M
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***