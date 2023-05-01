ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Lambda
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Lambda ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Lambda is a company that creates high-performance GPU workstations and servers for deep learning engineers. Their products are used by top organizations such as Microsoft, MIT, and the Department of Defense to accelerate human progress.

    https://lambdalabs.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2012
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Lambda

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Lyft
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ