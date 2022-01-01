Adresár Spoločností
Benefitfocus
Pracujete tu? Nárokujte si svoju spoločnosť

Benefitfocus Platy

Platový rozsah Benefitfocus sa pohybuje od $47,760 v celkovej kompenzácii ročne pre Informacijski tehnolog (IT) na spodnom konci do $135,675 pre Tehnični vodja programa na hornom konci. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Benefitfocus. Naposledy aktualizované: 8/25/2025

$160K

Dostanete zaplatené, nebudete oklamaní

Vyjednali sme tisíce ponúk a pravidelne dosahujeme zvýšenie o 30 tisíc $ (niekedy 300 tisíc $+).Dajte si vyjednať plat alebo váš životopis skontrolovaný skutočnými expertmi - náborármi, ktorí to robia denne.

Razvijalec programske opreme
Median $87K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$47.8K
Vodja projekta
$83.3K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Tehnični vodja programa
$136K
Chýba vaša pozícia?

Hľadať všetky platy na našej stránke kompenzácií alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Benefitfocus'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $135,675 ücretle Tehnični vodja programa at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
Benefitfocus'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $85,150'dır.

Odporúčané ponuky práce

    Nenašli sa žiadne odporúčané ponuky práce pre Benefitfocus

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Alight Solutions
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje