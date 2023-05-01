Imenik podjetij
Avenue Plače

Plače Avenue se gibljejo od $20,610 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Strojni inženir na spodnjem koncu do $64,045 za Vodja programskega inženiringa na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Avenue. Zadnja posodobitev: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programski inženir
Median $43.6K
Vodja programskega inženiringa
Median $64K
Strojni inženir
$20.6K

Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

The highest paying role reported at Avenue is Vodja programskega inženiringa with a yearly total compensation of $64,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avenue is $43,554.

Drugi viri