Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Platy

Platy Bentley Systems sa pohybujú od $8,861 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Technický pisateľ na spodnej hranici až po $112,435 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Bentley Systems. Posledná aktualizácia: 8/26/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $88.7K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Predaj
Median $100K
Zákaznícky servis
$49K

Dátový vedec
$90.5K
Manažérsky konzultant
$50.6K
Marketing
$78.6K
Strojný inžinier
$25.5K
Produktový dizajnér
$64.3K
Produktový manažér
$99.2K
Projektový manažér
$108K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$99.5K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$112K
Technický pisateľ
$8.9K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Bentley Systems predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $112,435. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Bentley Systems je $88,740.

