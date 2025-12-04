Adresár spoločností
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Manažér softvérového inžinierstva Platy

Mediánový Manažér softvérového inžinierstva kompenzačný balík in United States v Bentley Systems dosahuje $170K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Bentley Systems. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/4/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Bentley Systems
Software Engineering Manager
Philadelphia
Celkom za rok
$170K
Úroveň
-
Základný plat
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
10 Roky
Roky skúseností
10 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Bentley Systems?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Manažér softvérového inžinierstva v Bentley Systems in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $204,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Bentley Systems pre pozíciu Manažér softvérového inžinierstva in United States je $146,000.

Ďalšie zdroje

