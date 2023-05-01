Lean Staffing Solutions Wynagrodzenia

Katalog firm
Wynagrodzenie w Lean Staffing Solutions wynosi od $6,169 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Asystent Administracyjny na dolnym końcu do $41,790 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Lean Staffing Solutions. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/22/2025

Asystent Administracyjny
$6.2K
Analityk Biznesowy
$9.6K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$41.8K

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Lean Staffing Solutions jest Inżynier Oprogramowania at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $41,790. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Lean Staffing Solutions wynosi $9,561.

