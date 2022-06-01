ספריית חברות
Thrive Global
Thrive Global משכורות

המשכורת של Thrive Global נעה בין $126,500 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $418,000 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Thrive Global. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מעצב מוצר
Median $127K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $204K
מנהל מוצר
Median $418K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
אנליסט עסקי
$129K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$214K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$259K
גיוס
$219K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$206K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Thrive Global הוא מנהל מוצר עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $418,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Thrive Global הוא $209,863.

