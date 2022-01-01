מדריך חברות
Garmin
Garmin משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Garmin נע בין $3,575 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$258,700 עבור מדען נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Garmin. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/12/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer I $86.1K
Software Engineer II $101K
Senior Software Engineer $135K
Technical Lead Software Engineer $152K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס תוכנה בייצור

מהנדס תקשורת

מהנדס מערכות

מהנדס חומרה
Median $113K

מהנדס חומרה משובצת

מהנדס מכונות
Median $55.6K

מעצב מוצר
Median $86K
מנהל פרויקטים
Median $110K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $91K
פיתוח עסקי
$65.7K
ראש מטה
$201K
שירות לקוחות
$91.3K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$166K
מדען נתונים
$259K
מהנדס חשמל
$64.8K
אנליסט פיננסי
$56.7K
משאבי אנוש
$3.6K
מעצב תעשייתי
$71.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$69.1K
מנהל מוצר
$96.5K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$75.4K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$127K
כותב טכני
$56.7K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Garmin הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $258,700. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Garmin הוא $91,000.

